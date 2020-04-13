Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Boland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Boland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Boland Obituary
SHERWOOD - Karen S. Boland, 64, Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at SKLD-Twin Rivers Care Center in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born March 1, 1956, to Justin and Helen (Desgrange) Marckel in Defiance, Ohio. Karen was happily married for over 41 years to her husband, Ross Boland, who resides in Sherwood.
Karen was a member of Sherwood United Methodist Church. She worked at UPS for over 25 years until her retirement. Karen loved to bowl, and was a member of the Women's Bowling Association in Defiance and Bryan, and the Women's Bowing Hall of Fame in Texas. She also enjoyed fishing and gardening.
Karen will be sadly missed by her husband, Ross; her stepson, Kenneth (Kris) Boland of Ney; and her two sisters, Jane Mobley and Kathy (Roger) Wanemacher. She also leaves behind three stepgrandchildren, Kolleen, Kamryn and Klayton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepson, Steven Boland; sister, Jill Childress; brother, James Marckel; and brother-in-law, Larry Mobley.
Visitation and services will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Sherwood United Methodist Church, Defiance USBC (Women's Bowling), or Bryan USBC (Women's Bowling). Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -