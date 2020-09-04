Karen Polter

HICKSVILLE - Karen M. Polter, 80, Hicksville, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Brookview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Defiance.
Karen was born September 8, 1939, in Hicksville, the daughter of the late Roger and Alice Marie (Revert) Coy. She was a 1957 graduate of Farmer High School. Karen married Charles Polter on November 24, 1957, in Mark Center, and he survives. Karen was a devoted wife and mother, dedicated to caring for the needs of her family. She was a member of Mark Center United Methodist Church, where she was extremely active. She also participated in the quilting group at church. She also enjoyed gardening, canning the produce of the garden and working around her home. She treasured the time she spent with her family creating memories.
Surviving are her husband, Charles; one son, Dennis (Donna) Polter of Sherwood; three granddaughters, Stacy Polter, Sarah (Mike) Frank and Emily (Ein DeWitt) Polter; four great-grandchildren, Braylon Polter, Emma Polter, Jameson Smith and Cadan DeWitt; four sisters, Marilyn Chaney of Spencerville, Indiana, Sharon (Elton) Brown of Hicksville, Connie (Dan) Madru of Spencerville, Indiana, and Cyndi Coy of Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Steven Polter; one nephew, Darin Polter; one brother-in-law, Bob Chaney; and one sister-in-law, Sharon Polter.
A graveside funeral service for Karen M. Polter will take place at noon, Saturday, September 5, 2020, in Farmer Cemetery, Farmer, Ohio, with Pastor Jim Spears officiating. If you are attending the graveside service, please bring a chair to sit on if you need to do so. Chairs cannot be provided at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. Social distancing will be observed, and facial covering or mask is recommended. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville.
The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to Mark Center United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com
