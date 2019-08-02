Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Schackow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Schackow


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Schackow Obituary
FINDLAY - Karen L. Schackow, 58, Findlay, Ohio, formerly of Defiance, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 1, 2019, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio.
She was born December 30, 1960, to Albert and Florence (Reed) Sullivan in Wilmington, Delaware. Karen worked at Campbell Soup Company for over 26 years. Karen loved her cats very much, and enjoyed quilting, gardening, crocheting and watching old movies. She loved her family and friends, and enjoyed spending time them.
Karen will be sadly missed by her sisters, Patty Wright of Sherwood, Barbara Sullivan and Lisa Lotz, both of Ada, Ohio; brothers; Albert Sullivan of Rawson, Ohio, Richard (Tabitha) Sullivan of Defiance, and Jeff Washington of Lima, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her significant other, William Sworden; and sister, Helen Orpeza.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Deacon Jeff Mayer officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now