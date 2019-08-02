|
|
FINDLAY - Karen L. Schackow, 58, Findlay, Ohio, formerly of Defiance, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 1, 2019, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio.
She was born December 30, 1960, to Albert and Florence (Reed) Sullivan in Wilmington, Delaware. Karen worked at Campbell Soup Company for over 26 years. Karen loved her cats very much, and enjoyed quilting, gardening, crocheting and watching old movies. She loved her family and friends, and enjoyed spending time them.
Karen will be sadly missed by her sisters, Patty Wright of Sherwood, Barbara Sullivan and Lisa Lotz, both of Ada, Ohio; brothers; Albert Sullivan of Rawson, Ohio, Richard (Tabitha) Sullivan of Defiance, and Jeff Washington of Lima, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her significant other, William Sworden; and sister, Helen Orpeza.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Deacon Jeff Mayer officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 3, 2019