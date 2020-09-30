1/
Karen Schroeder
NEY - Karen A. Schroeder, 72, of Ney, Ohio, passed away Sept 27, 2020.
She was born March 6, 1948, in Marmet, West Virginia, to Virginia Snyder and Rolland O. Hahn. She graduated from Tinora High School in 1966 and married James R. Schroeder on June 30, 1966. Karen was a homemaker and mother of four.
She is survived by her husband, James Schroeder of Ney; her four children, Richard (Wanda) Schroeder of Hamilton, Indiana, Gary (Sherry) Schroeder of Bryan, Mike (Sherry) Schroeder of Hicksville, and Tina (Chris) Alley of Auburn, Indiana; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are sisters, Patricia Ort, Sherry (George) Phillips, Deb Fabisch, Pamela Smith, Penny (Andy) Shininger; and brothers, Matthew (Michelle) Hahn, Timothy Hahn and Brian (Andreas) Hahn.
She was preceded in death by parents, Rolland and Virginia Hahn; and stepmom, Helen Hahn. Also preceding her in death was her brother, Rolland "Bud" Hahn; and brother-in-law, Joe Smith.
A celebration of life dinner will be held October 10 at the Ney American Legion from 3-6 p.m. for friends and family.



Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
