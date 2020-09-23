1/1
Katherine Schriver
LATTY - Katherine Pauline Schriver, 45, Latty, Ohio, died Friday, September 18, 2020, in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born December 13, 1974, in Defiance, Ohio, to William D. and Patricia L. (Aldrich) McMonigal, both survive of Continental, Ohio. On June 28, 2013, she married Ronald L. Schriver, who survives.
She was currently the office administrator of Heather's Daycare in Defiance. She had a strong work ethic and prided herself in getting things done. Katherine loved spending time on Crooked Lake in Angola, Ind., and traveling to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, with Ron, but most importantly she loved being a "glamaw" to her four grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, William and Patricia, and husband, Ron, she is survived by her children, Joshua Schriver of Van Wert, Blaze (Brooke) McMonigal of Van Wert, Sarah Schriver of Wetzel, Ohio, Mikey Stephey of Van Wert, and Jazmine Stephey of Van Wert; her grandchildren, Sage Parr, Sylvia Schriver, Xavior Williams and Blaze McMonigal Jr.; her brothers, Michael McMonigal of Continental, Dave McMonigal of Defiance, and William McMonigal of Continental; and her sisters, Virginia McMonigal of Ottawa, Ohio, and Samantha McMonigal of Gilboa, Ohio.
Preceding her in death was a brother, Samuel McMonigal.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
SEP
26
Service
10:30 AM
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
(419) 238-1112
