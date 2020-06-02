NAPOLEON - Kathleen "Kay" Gessner, 98, Napoleon, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at Henry County Hospital.
She was born on May 28, 1922, to William "Earl" and Eva E. (Nestleroad) Farison of Napoleon. She was a graduate of Florida High School. She married Warren D. Gessner of Florida, Ohio, on April 11, 1943, he preceded her in death in 2005.
Kay was a member of Florida United Methodist Church of Florida, Ohio. She was co-owner and operator of Gessner Insurance Agency from 1970-88 and co-owner and operator of Town House Antiques from 1970-90. She was also the secretary and treasurer for the Henry County Mutual Insurance Association from 1968-88. Kay will be historically remembered as the first woman elected to be a mayor of Henry County and was named Henry County Woman of the Year in 1973. She was elected mayor of the village of Florida in 1980 and served for 20 years. She also served as clerk-treasurer for the Village of Florida from 1958-78. The village of Florida was so thankful for her service they dedicated the Gessner Family park in her honor.
She served as a trustee in the Henry County Chapter of the American Red Cross and was the founding trustee of Henry County Emergency Medical Service. She served as the first president for the Gerken Hurd American Legion Auxiliary of Florida. She also was a member of the Florida Spade and Trowel Garden Club, Bert G. Taylor American Legion Auxiliary and a 19-year member of the Soroptimist International of Napoleon. She also was a member of the Henry County Historical Society, where she researched and wrote about our county. Her work was published in the Henry County History book volumes one, two and three. At the age of 92, Kay wrote her own book titled Tiptoe Softly - A Families Footsteps through the Great Depression. In her book, she wrote about her family and her life; leaving a forever treasure for her family. Kay was very proud of her community and was loved by all who knew her. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children, Dougl Gessner of Grand Rapids, Ohio, Scott Gessner of Cleveland, Ohio, Kelly (Lynn) Gessner of Oakwood, Ohio, and Debra (Randall) Fahringer of Napoleon; three grandchildren, three ste grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, six great-stepgrandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, with two more on the way. She is also survived by her sister, Judy Heilman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William "Earl" and Eva E. (Nestleroad) Farison; husband, Warren D. Gessner; and siblings, Richard D. Farison, William E. Farison Jr. and Betty J. Farison. She also was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Heidi Fahringer Hogrefe.
A memorial visitation for Kathleen will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary (333 W. Main St.) of Napoleon from 2-8 p.m. Due to recent health concerns, social distancing will be encouraged and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance into the funeral home. Graveside services will follow on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Cole Cemetery at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Kenneth Ladd will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Filling Memorial Home of Mercy of Napoleon, Florida United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor's choice. Friends are invited to share a memory of Kay and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.