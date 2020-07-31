1/1
Kathleen McColley
NAPOLEON - Kathleen Marie McColley, 96, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away July 30, 2020.
She was born in Napoleon on December 4, 1923, to the late William and Maude (Bell) Chubb, who were original homesteaders to the area. Kay married George "Joe" McColley on October 5, 1947, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, and he preceded her in death on February 22, 2004.
Kay graduated from Napoleon High School in 1941 and was the valedictorian of her class. She then continued her education at Fort Wayne International School of Business for two more years. She worked briefly for the International Harvester Company in Fort Wayne before taking a position at the Henry County Probate Court. She became the chief deputy for the court and worked for over 25 years.
Kay was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Napoleon. She also was a member of the Business Professional Woman and the Child Conservation League.
Kay is survived by her children, Stephen (Carol) McColley of Atascadero, Calif., Michael (Denise) McColley of Napoleon, John (Janet) McColley of Napoleon and Cathy (Mark) Finger of Perrysburg; grandchildren, Patrick (Dana) McColley and Robert (Denise) McColley; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, William (MaryAnn) Chubb of Findlay, and Marjorie Turko of Peoria, Ariz.
She also was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cara Meghan McColley; daughter-in-law, Anni McColley; and sisters, Marian Chubb and Dorothy Vocke.
A private graveside service will take place Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Forest Hill Cemetery, Napoleon.
Memorials are suggested to Napoleon Filling Home of Mercy, Christ United Methodist Church, Napoleon, or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
