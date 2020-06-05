Kathryn Crites
HICKSVILLE - Kathryn Marie Crites, 69, Hicksville, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in her residence with her family at her side.
Kathy was born December 12, 1950, in Hicksville, the daughter of the late Charles and Elsie (Burch) Fulmer. She attended Hicksville High School. Kathy married William T. "Bill" Crites on January 18, 1987, in Payne, Ohio, and he survives. Kathy and Bill owned Magpies Restaurant in Hicksville for the past eight years. Prior to this, Kathy worked at Hometown Pizza in Paulding and owned the former Lil Touch of Country Shop in Hicksville. She was a strong advocate and supporter for Relay for Life. Bill and Kathy provided the Survivor's Dinner every year. Kathy enjoyed making crafts, cooking, reading, going to Florida and she had taken two cruises, which she loved! Kathy treasured her family and spending time with them, creating memories that last a lifetime.
Surviving are her husband, Bill of Hicksville; children, Kimberly (Dave) Bender of Hicksville Jennifer Hurni of Hicksville, Megan (John) Fredericks of Defiance and Todd (Megan Grover) Crites of Hicksville; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, TJ Kelley; one brother, Steve Fulmer; one niece, Stephania Bartlett.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Kathy on Sunday, June 14, 2020, beginning at 4 p.m. at Magpies Restaurant, 161 East High Street, Hicksville. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals Hospice or Relay for Life, in care of the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
