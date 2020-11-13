CECIL - Kathryn Faye Deatrick, 95, Cecil, left this earth on Monday, November 9, 2020.

She was born November 2, 1925, in Oakwood, Ohio, the daughter of George F. and S. Faye (Leatherman) Sharp. On December 28, 1946, she married John J. Deatrick, who passed away on March 23, 2000. She graduated from Oakwood High School, received her B.S. degree from Defiance College, taught at Oakwood, Defiance and Paulding schools and retired in 1989. Among her talents were playing the oboe and the piano, painting, reading, and writing poetry and short stories.

She is survived by two daughters, Ramona Lynn (Lon) Miller of Defiance and Ann Marie (Gary) Wilhelm, Paulding; two sons, Gary Jacob (Terria) Deatrick; William J. (Susan) Deatrick, Cecil; a sister, LuAnn Sharp, Plainfield, Indiana; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Evalena Fitzwater; and three brothers, Franklin, Ned J. and Harry L. Sharp.







