Kathryn A. Dicke, 89, Defiance, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born February 17, 1931, to Charles and Norma (Schneider) Springer in St. Marys, Ohio. On April 30, 1951, she married Dale Dicke, who resides in Defiance.
Katie was a faithful and active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Defiance. She enjoyed volunteering in the food pantry and singing in the choir. She was a Mercy Hospital Auxiliary volunteer, and a former bookkeeper for her family's business. Katie was a very talented artist and seamstress, and an avid walker. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, she loved to read, and was a friend to everyone. Katie will be sadly missed by her family and so many good friends.
Katie was married for over 68 years to her loving husband, Dale Dicke of Defiance. She also is survived by her three sons, Dr. Jeffrey (Jan) Dicke of St. Louis, Mo., Terry (Pat) Dicke of Hutchinson Island, Fla., and Dr. Tom (Crystal) Dicke of Springfield, Mo.; and her two daughters, Julie Dicke of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Suzanne (Dale) Omori of Rocky River, Ohio. She leaves behind six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her brothers, Thomas (Joan) Springer of Springfield, Ohio, and John Springer of Tipp City, Ohio; and her sister, Mary "Petie" Stolte of Andersonville, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Christian Dicke.
A private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Mercy Defiance Hospital Auxiliary or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 29, 2020