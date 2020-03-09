|
Kathryn Adeline Fahrer Schweitzer, 101, passed away in her sleep Friday morning, March 6, 2020, at GlennPark Assisted Living in Defiance, Ohio.
Kathy, a long-time resident of Defiance, Ohio, was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 63 years, Richard Schweitzer; and her infant daughter, Pam. She is survived by her children, Terri (Bruce) Bishop of Greensburg, Pa., Patti (Tom) Taylor of Fairview, Pa., Tom (Beth) Schweitzer of Tiffin, Ohio, and Laurie (Steve) Saum of Toledo, Ohio. Kathy has 13 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. She loved her family, her cat, Archie, and her devoted friend and caregiver, Heidi Moser, with all of her heart.
Kathy was born January 12, 1919, in Custer, Ohio, the fourth of six children of Charles and Verna Fahrer. She grew up in Defiance, Ohio, where her parents owned a restaurant and night club. She was active in sports and academic clubs in high school and went on to nursing school at St. Vincent School of Nursing in Toledo, Ohio. At the Defiance Hospital beginning in 1940, Kathy was known as Katy and loved working for Dr. DeMuth. After his death in 1961, she transferred to the Defiance Clinic and worked there until 1978.
Kathy loved to sew, bake and read. She loved quality fabrics and would smock and sew beautiful dresses for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and porcelain dolls. She frequented JoAnn Fabrics and loved teaching others how to smock and sew. In addition to being a phenomenal seamstress, Kathy made the most delicious pies, cakes and cookies. She is famous for sending dessert trays and tins to her Defiance and Toledo community. Kathy loved to read, and would fly through a book a week.
She loved to suggest good reads to others and would share her used books with anyone nearby. She delighted in poetry, reciting it as a child, and she created poems until the very end of her life. But mostly, Kathy lived for her family and their visits. She loved seeing her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and would have her swimming pool sparkling clean and the buffet of sweets stocked. Kathy's family and friends will greatly miss her jokes, her poetry and her pure love.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated May 9 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Defiance at 10 a.m., followed by graveside services at Riverside Cemetery. Kathy's family request donations to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Fort Defiance Humane Society.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 10, 2020