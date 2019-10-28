|
Kathy M. Mansfield, 58, Defiance, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
She was born October 7, 1961, to James and Mary (Glore) Call in Defiance, Ohio. She was a 1980 graduate of Defiance High School. On July 16, 1991, she married David Mansfield, who resides in Defiance.
Kathy was an active member of Defiance Eagles Auxiliary 372 and Auxiliary 3360. She loved to cook and watch cooking shows. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family and being surrounded by family and friends.
Kathy will be sadly missed by her parents, Mary and James Call; her husband, Dave Mansfield; and her children, Anthony Mansfield, Michael Mansfield and Rachel Mansfield, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind a grandson, Xavier Mansfield; granddaughter, Jasia Froelich; and her brother, James (Jennifer) Call Jr. of Defiance.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Father John Stites officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 29, 2019