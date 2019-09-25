Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory Lynn Street Chapel
206 N Lynn St
Bryan, OH 43506
(419) 636-3139
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Rittenhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Rittenhouse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Rittenhouse Obituary
BRYAN - Kathy E. Rittenhouse, 51, Bryan, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Visiting Nurses and Hospice Home, Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a fierce battle with cancer.
Kathy was born March 12, 1968, in Norwalk, California, the daughter of the late Ray Jr. and Karen (Heinle) Holmberg. Kathy was a 1986 graduate of Antelope Valley High School, Lancaster, California. She worked as an office manager at Custom Cleaners for 13 years and then began working part-time at Fitzenrider Culligan Water. She previously worked at Staffmark and the former Oberlin-Ford Funeral Home. Kathy attended New Hope Community Church, Bryan. She was a member of the Bryan Kiwanis Club and the Board of Bryan Little Bears Football. She loved her children and always supported them in whatever they did. She enjoyed laughing and not taking life too seriously. Kathy cherished her time spent with her family and friends. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time outdoors, shopping and volunteering with whatever organization needed help.
Surviving are her two children, Kylie (Dustin Peper) Rittenhouse of Bowling Green, Ohio, and Johnathan Rittenhouse of Fort Riley, Kansas; mother, Karen Gimple of Bryan, Ohio; and three siblings, Robert (Melissa) Gimple, Sandra Gimple Tassinari and Tamara (Denise) Gimple.
Kathy was preceded in death by her birth father, Ray Homberg Jr.; and stepfather, Richard Hunt.
Visitation for Kathy E. Rittenhouse will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dave Nicholls officiating.
The family asks those remembering Kathy to make memorial contributions to Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now