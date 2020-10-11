Keith Mansfield

Keith D. Mansfield, 86, Defiance, passed away early Friday morning, October 9, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance with his loving family by his side.
He was born on November 27, 1933, to the late Donald and Marjorie (Richard) Mansfield in Defiance County, Ohio. On June 9, 1957, he married Natalie Ladd. Keith graduated from Ayersville High School in 1951. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Keith was a faithful member and trustee of First Presbyterian Church, a charter member of Continental Lions Club, and a member of Continental American Legion Post 541. He enjoyed gardening, yard work, working with wood in his workshop, and NASCAR racing. He was a truck driver for Philips for 35 years until his retirement in 1991. Keith received a Million Mile Accident-Free driving award while working for Philips. He loved to travel and spend time with his family.
Keith is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Natalie Mansfield of Defiance; and his daughters, LeeAnn Hudnall (Tony Franklin) of Alabama, and Jacqueline (Gary) Bowling of Defiance. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Jill (Sam) Ripke of Defiance, Justin Bowling of Sandusky, Chad (Kula) Pixler of Olympia, Wash., and Erin (Matt) Crandall of Napoleon; four great-grandchildren, Gavin Crandall, Makenna Crandall, Axel Pixler and Delilah Pixler; two great-stepgrandchildren, Karissa Schnitz and Theo Ripke; and his brother, Lee Mansfield of Defiance.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jill Renee; and brothers, Noel and Lynn Mansfield.
Due to the recent pandemic, a private service will be held for the immediate family. Burial will take place at Monroe Cemetery in Continental, Ohio, with military graveside rites accorded by VFW Post 3360. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to First Presbyterian Church or a charity of the donor's choice
. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
