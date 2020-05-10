Keith Oyer
Keith Lee Oyer, 63, rural Defiance, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Mercy Defiance Hospital. He was a self-employed insurance agent for over 30 years.
Keith was born in Columbus, Ohio, on June 27, 1956, the son of Herb and Betty (Rupp) Oyer. On July 2, 1977, he married Peggy Durham, and she survives. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, rural Stryker. He was also a member of the Gideons International. If anyone ever said "hi" to Keith, in his mind you were now his close friend forever. Keith loved showing horses and was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association, the Palomino Association, and a lifetime member of the Ohio Quarter Horse Association. Next to his horses, Keith loved mowing his lawn, even though his family gave him a hard time about how many times he mowed his lawn in a week. His grandchildren were a great source of pride and joy and sometimes it was hard to tell who was the kid!
Surviving are his wife, Peggy; children, Michelle (Dean) Oyer Rose of Archbold, Mikaela (Abram) Franzdorf of Farmer and Brandon (and fiancÃ©, Jennifer Martinez) Oyer of Wauseon; grandchildren, Nibel, Anya, Tamiya, Natalee, Tracy, Keith, David, Savannah and Isabel; and sister, Virginia Steinmetz of Maumee. He is also survived by numerous "grand-pups."
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, Andy and Larry Durham; and his in-laws, Evelyn and Tony Wolken.
Due the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Burial will be in the St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Gideons International, St. John Lutheran Love Fund or the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.
Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.



Published in The Crescent-News from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
