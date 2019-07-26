|
|
NAPOLEON - Keith Gary Ziegler, 79, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
He was born June 3, 1940, in Napoleon, to Kenneth and Charlotte (Kratzer) Ziegler. Keith retired from Tenneco Inc. in Napoleon as a supervisor. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post 300. Keith was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church and a member of the Moose Lodge, where he was a past governor and enjoyed playing euchre with his daughter. He enjoyed playing softball for the American Legion and getting in as many rounds or golf as he could with his friends and grandchildren. Keith was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan. He enjoyed completing puzzles and word seek books, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Keith is survived by his daughter, Barbara Butler; grandchildren, Jamie (Allison) Davis and Zachery (Ashley) Davis; and great-grandchildren, Tatum, Porter and Zeke Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Meyers; second wife, Arlene Elling; and brother, Kent Ziegler.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Visitation will continue in the funeral home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family or a . Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 27, 2019