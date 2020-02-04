|
Kenneth Lee Armstrong, 93, Defiance, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, February 3, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born June 29, 1926, to Charles and Jessie (Kelso) Armstrong in Antwerp, Ohio. On June 30, 1947, he married Ruth (Lloyd) Armstrong, who resides in Defiance.
Ken's childhood was spent in both Nebraska and Ohio with his grandparents, after his mother passed away. At the age of 17, Ken quit high school and enlisted in the Army during World War II. He was a medic, and served in Manila, Philippines. He was responsible for the soldiers IV's. He was also responsible for the deceased soldiers, bagging their personal items, and tagging bodies before they returned home. He received his high school diploma from Defiance High School years later, in 2002, dated 1946.
After the war, he settled in Defiance, Ohio, where he and Ruth raised their family. Ken and Ruth have now been married 72 years. They have three children, Ken (Dawn) Armstrong and Cindy Roehrig, all of Defiance, and Randy Armstrong of Waterville, Ohio. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Shanna, Jessica, Amanda, Nathan and Aaron; 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and two sisters, MaDonna Conley and Patsy McDowell, both of Defiance.
Ken attended Church of the Nazarene in Defiance and was a member of VFW Post 3360. He had been employed at Haviland's and Defiance Stamping Company. He loved working with his hands and building things out of wood. Ken enjoyed watching wrestling on TV, and growing beautiful roses. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, and attending their school events.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton St.), and one hour prior to services at the church. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Donald Leonard and Pastor Mike Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens, with graveside military rites accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 5, 2020