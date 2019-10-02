Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Baldwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Baldwin Obituary
AYERSVILLE - Kenneth L. Baldwin, 88, Ayersville, passed away Monday afternoon, September 30, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born April 24, 1931, to Thomas and Marie (Stultz) Baldwin in Defiance, Ohio. On October 17, 1949, he married Joan (Hanna) Baldwin, who resides in Ayersville.
Kenneth was a member of Ayersville United Methodist Church and UAW Local 211. He worked at General Motors over 55 1/2 years, retiring in 1997. He enjoyed traveling, camping, making and flying model airplanes. In his 20s, he learned to fly and flew to several places with his friend, Lester Hart. Kenneth has been to 49 states.
He loved to spend time with his family and friends.
Kenneth will be missed by his wife of 70 years, Joan Baldwin of Ayersville, and his four children, Grace (Norman) McClure of Oakwood, Ken (Susie) Baldwin Jr. of Seattle, Wash., Robert (Julie) Baldwin of Defiance, and John (Karen) Baldwin of Cecil. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Earl (Donna) Baldwin of Cecil, and Darris Baldwin of Silver Springs, Fla., and sister-in-law, Norine (Thomas) Baldwin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Baldwin.
All services will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Ayersville Fire Department or Ayersville United Methodist Church.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now