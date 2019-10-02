|
AYERSVILLE - Kenneth L. Baldwin, 88, Ayersville, passed away Monday afternoon, September 30, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born April 24, 1931, to Thomas and Marie (Stultz) Baldwin in Defiance, Ohio. On October 17, 1949, he married Joan (Hanna) Baldwin, who resides in Ayersville.
Kenneth was a member of Ayersville United Methodist Church and UAW Local 211. He worked at General Motors over 55 1/2 years, retiring in 1997. He enjoyed traveling, camping, making and flying model airplanes. In his 20s, he learned to fly and flew to several places with his friend, Lester Hart. Kenneth has been to 49 states.
He loved to spend time with his family and friends.
Kenneth will be missed by his wife of 70 years, Joan Baldwin of Ayersville, and his four children, Grace (Norman) McClure of Oakwood, Ken (Susie) Baldwin Jr. of Seattle, Wash., Robert (Julie) Baldwin of Defiance, and John (Karen) Baldwin of Cecil. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Earl (Donna) Baldwin of Cecil, and Darris Baldwin of Silver Springs, Fla., and sister-in-law, Norine (Thomas) Baldwin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Baldwin.
All services will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Ayersville Fire Department or Ayersville United Methodist Church.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 3, 2019