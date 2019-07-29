|
NAPOLEON - Kenneth P. Behrens, 80, Napoleon, Ohio, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Henry County Hospital.
He was born in Napoleon, Ohio, on May 17, 1939, to the late Raymond and Annette (Dehnbostel) Behrens. On February 12, 1982, he married Rita (Irving) Behrens, and she preceded him in death on December 29, 2013.
Ken was a construction operator for Miller Bros. and C.F. Gerken for many years. However, his main love was farming. He would still "Windshield Farm" long after his health would not allow him to get on his tractors.
He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona, where he was baptized and confirmed, and at last a church trustee. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. He loved going to local fairs, walking in the parks, and enjoyed nature. He was an original member of the the Dualettes.
He is survived by his sisters, Elaine (Richard) Mahnke and Margery (Ted) Bostelman, both of Napoleon; as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews that he dearly loved.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, where visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Burial will be held privately at St. Augustine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to or St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com
Published in The Crescent-News on July 30, 2019