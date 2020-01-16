|
|
NAPOLEON - Kenneth H. Benien, 77, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away January 14, 2020, at CHP Hospice.
He was born in Defiance, Ohio, on December 19, 1942, to Harold and Helen (Winter) Benien. He married Ruth Lawrence on May 8, 1999, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Defiance. Ken retired from GM after 32 years. He enjoyed traveling, playing cards and other group activities. He was a talented woodworker and instrumental in the creation of the Woodshop at the Napoleon Senior Center. Ken was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, the Gleaners and the Moose Lodge.
Ken is survived by his wife, Ruth; son, Kenneth Jr. (Ruby) Benien; stepsons, Craig Stevens, Mark (Margo) Stevens and Mike Stevens; grandchildren, Brian, Kaelan and Jessica; stepgrandchildren, Alivia, Skyler, Zachary and Ava; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Jackson and Rosie; and brother, Roger Benien.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Benien; and sister, Marilyn Fueling.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to CHP Hospice, Henry County or St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 16, 2020