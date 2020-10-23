1/1
Kenneth Bland
PAULDING - Kenneth Bland, 69, Paulding, passed away peacefully in the early morning on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Auburn Village in Auburn, Ind.
He was born June 20, 1951, in Paulding, to the late Edmund and Delores (Knapp) Bland. He graduated from Blue Creek High School in 1969. On December 30, 1972, Kenny married his wife of 47 years, Cassandra "Joyce" Farris, who survives of Paulding. He worked 30-plus years at Dietrich Industries and retired from Alex Products in 2006.
Kenny enjoyed spending time with family, especially the grandkids and great-grandkids. He enjoyed playing cards, watching baseball and basketball and was a big Ohio State fan. Kenny was also a member of the Grover Hill Nazarene Church and attended Paulding Nazarene Church.
Other survivors include four children, Shawn (Tracy) Bland of Fort Wayne, Kristy (Burt) Elliot of Grover Hill, Amanda (Doug) Whitaker of Harrod and Matt (Candi) Bland of Haviland; sister, Cheryl Bland (Brown) of Van Wert; sister-in-law, Diane Bland of Kenton; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his grandparents and a brother, James Bland.
A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, 722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio 45891, with Rev. Mike Williams officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 a.m.-noon.
To share in Kenneth's online memorial, please visit www.alsapchgearhart.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S. Washington Street, Van Wert, Ohio 45891.



Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
OCT
24
Funeral
12:00 PM
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
(419) 238-1112
