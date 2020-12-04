1/1
Kenneth "Butch" Blosser Jr.
Kenneth G. "Butch" Blosser Jr., 78, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance, Ohio.
He was born November 26, 1942, to the late Kenneth and Clara Mae (Merz) Blosser in Toledo, Ohio. Ken was a graduate of Fairview High School, he earned his associate's degree in business administration from International Business College, and he worked there as a computer programmer. He was an active member of Terre Haute United Methodist Church since 1985. He served in the Boy Scouts of America from 1969-91 and was very active as a scoutmaster, merit badge counselor, committee chairman and commissioner. He was very proud of earning his Eagle Scout Award and merit badges. Ken was also a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, Springfield Independent Radio Association, and Shawnee Antique Motor Club. Most recently he instructed UAW members prepare for their retirement. Ken loved to fly airplanes and collect antique cars. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends and colleagues.
Ken is survived by his sisters, Gloria Connolly and Yvonne (Jerry Castillo) Blosser; and his brothers, David (Dortha) Blosser, Joe (Beverly) Blosser and Jack (Kris) Blosser; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Yoda.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Willis Stevenson; and stepmother, Naomi Blosser.
A Celebration of Life service for Ken will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Schaffer Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
