Kenneth Burill
1937 - 2020
HOLGATE - Kenneth Lee Burill, 83, Holgate, died early Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
Kenny was born March 20, 1937, to A.P. and Carrie (Hess) Burill in Pleasant Bend. He graduated from Holgate High School. He was a United States Army veteran and member of the AMVETS, New Bavaria. Kenny was a clerk at Gebhardt Store, Pleasant Bend, for 30 years, and at the VFW in New Bavaria, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Arlene Hagerman; three brothers, A. Marion, Roland and Walter; and a nephew, Gary Rothman.
He is survived by two nieces, Joyce (Rothman) Beiswenger and Karen (Burill) Gilliland; one nephew, David Burill; and stepnephews and stepnieces, Abby (Stevens) Kruse, Randy Vance and Julie (Vance) Stout. He also is survived by his many "best friends," who he always looked forward to seeing, and the same as they looked forward to seeing him.
There will be a graveside service with military honors in Pleasant Township Cemetery, Road Y, New Bavaria, on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Reverend Ed Briggeman officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate.
Memorials in the name of Kenneth Burill can be made to Emanuel's Christian Church or the choice of the donor.
Due to the pandemic, masks will be required, and social distancing encouraged.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Zachrich Funeral Home & Cremation Services
114 William St
Holgate, OH 43527
(419) 264-0600
