Kenneth L. "Ken" Florence, 77, of Defiance, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born on April 10, 1942, to Ellsworth and Helen (Partee) Florence in Defiance. Ken was a 1960 graduate of Defiance High School. On October 11, 1961, he married Bernice (Sauber) Florence, who resides in Defiance.
Ken was a faithful member of Bethel Church. He worked at Dinner Bell Foods in Defiance for over 28 years, and at Sauder's Woodworking in Archbold for 17 years until his retirement. He enjoyed cruise-ins, antiquing and auctions.
Kenneth will be sadly missed by his wife, Bernice Florence of Defiance; daughter, Beth (Doug) Bachman of Defiance; sons, Anthony (Roisin) Florence of Atlanta, Ga., and Andrew (Rosie) Florence of Mission, Texas. He was a proud grandfather to six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind three brothers: Don Florence of Bryan, Robert (Betty) Florence of Defiance, and Roger (Fran) Florence of Defiance, and two sisters, Mary (Arnold) Mandrick of Hillsdale, Mich., and Rita (Paul) Karnes of Defiance.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Lavon Florence and Larry Florence; and sisters, Norma Miller, Dolores Robarge, Jean Wiseman, and Janet Fischer.
Visitation will be held from 2-9 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Bethel Church in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the church, with Pastor Tim Hacker officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Bethel Church, or to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 20, 2019