CECIL - Kenneth W. Musselman, 90, Cecil, died Saturday, December 21, 2019.
He was born April 15, 1929, in Paulding County, son of the late Emanuel "Dan" and Katherine (Jump) Musselman. On April 28, 1956, he married Mary M. (Miller), who preceded him in death on October 3, 2016. He retired in 1989 from GM Powertrain, Defiance, as a millwright. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Antwerp American Legion Post 253.
He is survived by a daughter, Cindy (Terry) Miller, Fort Wayne; son, Mark; and three grandchildren, Zach, Ryan and Jon.
He also was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Woodring.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Rochester Cemetery with military graveside rites accorded by VFW Post 587.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There also will be visitation on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Paulding County Senior Center Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 24, 2019