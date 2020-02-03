Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Okuley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Okuley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Okuley Obituary
HOLGATE - Kenneth Paul Okuley, 78, Holgate, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center surrounded by family.
His Legacyâ€¦ Kenneth was born June 18, 1941, to Paul J. and Elizabeth (Cunningham) Okuley in New Bavaria. He graduated from Miller City High School in 1959. On August 11, 1962, he married Jeanette Emma Wehri in St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida. He was a farmer, enjoyed carpentry and was a part-time truck driver. Ken was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Chapel, Hamler, and the Disciples of Christ. He enjoyed playing cards and hunting and fishing with friends and family.
His Familyâ€¦ He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette; children, Lynette (Herbert) Behrman of Hamler, Diane (Daniel) Hoops of Deshler, David (Karen) Okuley of Wapakoneta, Steven Okuley of Bowling Green and Kelly (Charles) Stant, Fort Jennings; grandchildren, Kent (Tana) Behrman, Michael (Lindsay) Hoops, Morgan Hoops, Nicholas Okuley, Madeline Okuley, Lindsey Okuley, Garrett Okuley, Matthew Okuley and Alexis Stant; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Danielle and Grady Hoops, stepgrandchildren, Aaron Behrman and Kirk (Misty) Behrman; four great-stepgrandchildren; and siblings, Marvelle Niese of Miller City, Jeannette (Michael) Youngker of Englewood, Ohio, James (Marlene) Okuley of Holgate and Ronald (Carol) Okuley, New Bavaria. He was preceded in death by his parents.
His Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Wednesday, from 2-8 p.m. Everyone will be welcomed in the St. Paul's Catholic Chapel, Hamler, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m., with Father Nick Cunningham. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hamler.
Contributions in Kenneth's memory can be made to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, St. Jude or St. Paul's Catholic Chapel. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -