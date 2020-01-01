Home

Kenny Eagleson III Obituary
VAN WERT - Kenny Eagleson III, 38, Van Wert, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Ohio State Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
He was born November 12, 1981, in Paulding, the son of Shelby (Stoller) and Kenneth W. Eagleson Jr. He was a member of Jennings Road Church of Christ, Van Wert; a member of the Van Wert Moose, and VFW. He was an avid guitar player and singer; former avid golfer and men's net winner at Pond-A-River. He was a fan of NASCAR, Chicago Cubs and a die-hard Chicago Bears fan. He was a loyal caregiver for his grandmother for eight years.
He is survived by his mother, Shelby (Craig) Shisler, Oakwood; father, Kenneth (Robin) Eagleson Jr., Paulding; paternal grandmother, Mildred "Babe" Eagleson, Van Wert; maternal grandfather, Dennis B. (Joyce) Stoller, Defiance; a sister, Kenisha (Paul) Seibert, Fort Wayne; several stepbrothers and stepsisters; his beloved companion, Chance; former spouse and friend, Jaimie Pittman.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Nola Stoller; paternal grandfather, Kenneth W. Eagleson Sr.; nieces, Zoey Seibert and Mikyla Eagleson.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to the Kenny Eagleson family. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 2, 2020
