1/1
Kermit Poston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kermit's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kermit Ray Poston, 88, Defiance, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born June 27, 1932, to the late Solomon and Carrie (Sluss) Poston in Scott County, Virginia. On April 5, 1952, he married Violetta (Donahue) Poston, who resides in Defiance.
Ray was a member of Second Baptist Church in Defiance. He worked for over 12 years at SK Handtools until his retirement in 1978. He enjoyed woodworking, doing yard work and hunting. Ray was always "tinkering" on something, and he always stayed busy. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Ray is survived by his loving spouse of 68 years, Violetta Poston of Defiance; three daughters, Sandra (Richard) Blevins of Whitesburg, Tenn., and Deborah Price and Rita (Tom) Weaner, all of Defiance. He also leaves behind four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his brothers, Bill (Bobbie Jo) Poston of Defiance and Don (Dorothy) Poston of Coeburn, Va.; and his sister, Martha Helbert of Castlewood, Va.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one brother.
Visitation will be held from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. By the order from the governor, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home. A private funeral service will be held for immediate family, with Rev. Max Begley officiating. Burial will take place at Myers Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice or the American Cancer Society/Breast Cancer Research. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved