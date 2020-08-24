Kermit Poston

Kermit Ray Poston, 88, Defiance, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born June 27, 1932, to the late Solomon and Carrie (Sluss) Poston in Scott County, Virginia. On April 5, 1952, he married Violetta (Donahue) Poston, who resides in Defiance.
Ray was a member of Second Baptist Church in Defiance. He worked for over 12 years at SK Handtools until his retirement in 1978. He enjoyed woodworking, doing yard work and hunting. Ray was always "tinkering" on something, and he always stayed busy. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Ray is survived by his loving spouse of 68 years, Violetta Poston of Defiance; three daughters, Sandra (Richard) Blevins of Whitesburg, Tenn., and Deborah Price and Rita (Tom) Weaner, all of Defiance. He also leaves behind four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his brothers, Bill (Bobbie Jo) Poston of Defiance and Don (Dorothy) Poston of Coeburn, Va.; and his sister, Martha Helbert of Castlewood, Va.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one brother.
Visitation will be held from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. By the order from the governor, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home. A private funeral service will be held for immediate family, with Rev. Max Begley officiating. Burial will take place at Myers Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice or the American Cancer Society
/Breast Cancer Research. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.