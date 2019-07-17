|
HICKSVILLE - Kevin E. Scheele Sr., 66 , died Friday July 12, 2019, at Defiance, Ohio.
Kevin was born to Henry and Janet (Hoff) Scheele on November 16, 1952, at Napoleon, Ohio. He graduated from Napoleon High School in 1971. He was united in marriage to Peggy Sutter on June 6, 1981. She passed away on September 12, 1996.
Kevin was a sports fan and loved the Ohio teams; the Indians, Browns, Bengals, and the Buckeyes. He enjoyed the company and the outings provided by the senior center and the area churches. His home church was Trinity United Methodist Church.
Kevin's favorite activity though was sharing time and meals with his family; daughter Charlotte, son Kevin and Jessica, grandsons Braxton and Jaxon. He was looking forward to holding his first granddaughter in September and many children called him Pawpaw Kev. Kevin has two brothers Darrell from Defiance and Jan (Linda) from Napoleon and a sister LeAnn (Loyal) Logan from Hesperia, Mich. Although his mother is living, his father has passed away.
The funeral will be held today at 10 a.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville. Burial will take place in Forest Home Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smith Funeral Services or Community Health Professionals, Defiance.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 16, 2019