1/1
Kimberly Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly J. Johnson, 57, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at her home in Defiance.
Kimberly was a member of Sonrise Community Church and DASH. Kimberly was born July 3, 1963, in Ashland, Ohio, the daughter of Gerald M. and Nancy J. (Strickling) Johnson. She attended Good Samaritan School and worked at both the Quadco - Defiance Center and Walmart.
Kimberly is survived by her parents, Gerald and Nancy Johnson of Ney; brothers, Greg (Lori) Johnson of Ney and Rod (Jenny) Johnson of Napoleon; and nieces and nephews, Zach (Alesha) Johnson, Emmi Johnson, Trent (Sandra) Everhart and Jessica Johnson. Preceding her in death were her grandparents.
Private services will be held for the family with burial at Ney Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Quadco. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved