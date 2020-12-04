Kimberly J. Johnson, 57, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at her home in Defiance.
Kimberly was a member of Sonrise Community Church and DASH. Kimberly was born July 3, 1963, in Ashland, Ohio, the daughter of Gerald M. and Nancy J. (Strickling) Johnson. She attended Good Samaritan School and worked at both the Quadco - Defiance Center and Walmart.
Kimberly is survived by her parents, Gerald and Nancy Johnson of Ney; brothers, Greg (Lori) Johnson of Ney and Rod (Jenny) Johnson of Napoleon; and nieces and nephews, Zach (Alesha) Johnson, Emmi Johnson, Trent (Sandra) Everhart and Jessica Johnson. Preceding her in death were her grandparents.
Private services will be held for the family with burial at Ney Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Quadco. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com
