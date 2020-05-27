HOLLAND, Mich. - Kimberly J. Mann, 51, Holland, Michigan, and a lifelong resident of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away at 7 p.m. Monday 25, 2020, at Holland Mercy Hospital after a courageous two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was a member of the class of 1987 at Hicksville High School and had worked for years cleaning homes for the elderly. Kim enjoyed being outdoors, camping, fishing, gardening, and making people smile and especially loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus.
Kimberly J. Mann was born on July 21, 1968, in Winchester, Indiana, the daughter of Jerry and Erie Elaine (Stafford) Prescott.
Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Erie and Stanley Noel of Zanesville, Indiana; one sister, Robin (Doug) Willis of Hartford City, Indiana; one brother, Paul (Sara) Prescott of Hicksville; her devoted companion, Steven Shumate; two sons, Robbie and Alex; and her stepmother, Joann Prescott, of Saratoga, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio, with Pastor Jack Teeple officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask.
Memorials are requested to be directed to Krill Funeral Service to help with expenses. Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio, with Pastor Jack Teeple officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask.
Memorials are requested to be directed to Krill Funeral Service to help with expenses. Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.