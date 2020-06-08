Kirk McClish
HICKSVILLE - Kirk A. McClish, 59, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family.
Kirk was born on October 10, 1960, in Hicksville, the son of David and Sharon (Morris) McClish. On June 4, 1992, he was united in marriage to Kim Karris, and she survives. Shrek was a 1980 graduate of Hicksville High School. Shrek served in the United States Army for 12 years in the 112th Signal Battalion, as well as the 82nd Airborne Division. He was employed by Parker Hannifin in Hicksville. Shrek enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, being with his family and joking around. He loved making people laugh.
Kirk is also survived by his children, Jacob McClish, Kassidy (Micheal) Rush and Mariah McClish; grandchildren, Aubrey and Anthony; and siblings, Beth (Rick) Knight, Brian (Chrissy) McClish, Scott McClish and Allison (Mike) Lacy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon; and sister, Sherrie Boyd.
Memorial may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Oberlin Turnbull Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
