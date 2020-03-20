Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Krystal Fischer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Krystal Fischer


1983 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Krystal Fischer Obituary
Krystal Gale Fischer, 36, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio.
She was born August 8, 1983, to Barbara and Ron Fischer in Defiance.
Krystal is survived by her brothers, Bill Arps of Tennessee and Gary Fischer of Defiance; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ron and Barb Fischer; and grandparents, Forrest and Betty Engel.
There will be no visitation, and services will be private.
The family requests memorials to be made to or .
Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance handled the arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Krystal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -