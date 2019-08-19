|
HOLLAND - LaMonte "Monte" L. Warner, 82, Holland, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital.
He was born April 1, 1937, in Paulding, Ohio, to Leo and Marjorie (Bordner) Warner. Monte was a graduate of Defiance High School. He married his sweetheart, Virginia Pessefall, and together they raised two children. He worked for over 50 years in the road construction industry, where he became widely known in this industry and was past president of the Ohio Contractors Association and presently employed with the Gerken Company of Napoleon, Ohio, since 2000. Monte enjoyed working around in his yard, but was passionate about playing golf whenever he could with many of his friends the past 25 years. Monte was a member of several golf clubs in the area and Ridge Wood Lakes in Florida. He and Virginia enjoyed being snowbirds for many years in Winter Haven, Fla.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Virginia M. Warner; children, Angela and Mitchell (Connie) Warner; grandson, Michael; stepgrandchildren, Ashley (Josh) Mohr and Angie (Chad) Patterson; great-stepgrandchildren, Dylan, Brandon, Logan, Ava, Emma, Jace and Ella; sister, Sue (Bob) Weible of Oakwood, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation was at the Monclova Road Baptist Church, 7819 Monclova Road, Monclova, Ohio 43542, Monday, August 19, from 3-8 p.m. where the funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 20, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour before. Inurnment will be private at a later date.
Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider Great Lakes Christian College, Lansing, Mich. 48917; or Monclova Road Christian Academy, 7819 Monclova Road, Monclova, Ohio 43542.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 20, 2019