Larry Cramer Obituary
HICKSVILLE - Larry LeRoy Cramer, 74, died Monday, December 9, 2019, at his son's home.
Born on June 12, 1945, in Bryan, Ohio, Larry was the son of the late Harvey and Dessie (Mock) Cramer. Larry was a 1963 graduate of Edgerton High School, Edgerton, Ohio.
On June 18, 1966, he was united in marriage to Donna Monroe and she preceded him in death on March 4, 2016.
Larry retired as a truck driver for Crete Carrier Corporation where he was a driver/trainer. Larry was a member of the Hicksville Eagles and Moose Lodge, and on the National Safety Council for two years.
Survivors include his son, Scott (Tylene) Cramer; daughter, Angela (Brian) Etchen; grandchildren, Olivia, Codey, Samuel, Austin, Alexis, Payton and Owen; and great-grandchildren, Kinsleigh and Raylen.
He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Carol Sue Cramer; and a brother, Ronald Cramer.
Funeral services for Larry will be Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, with Pastor Bradley North officiating. Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to CHP Hospice of Defiance or Hicksville Fireman's Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 10, 2019
