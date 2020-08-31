1/
Larry Haase Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAMLER - Larry K. Haase Sr., 75, Hamler, Ohio, died peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center surrounded by his loving family.
Larry was born May 26, 1945, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Clarence and Norma (Bostelman) Haase. He was a 1963 graduate of Hamler High School. He served in the United States Air Force and the Ohio National Guard and attained the rank of sergeant. On August 23, 1975, he married Mary Ann (Oberhaus) Haase at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township.
Larry was a lifelong farmer and worked as a master auto technician at Estle Chevrolet of Hamler. He was a member and former commander of the Hamler American Legion and member of AMVETS, Maumee Valley Sportsman Club, Henry County Farm Bureau and St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Hamler.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Ken (Sandy) Haase of Hamler, Todd (Lori) Haase of Auburn, Indiana, Stephanie (Dennis) Batey of Wadsworth, Ohio, and Sarah (Andy) Nagel of Defiance; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Nancy (Joe) Brown of Holgate and Janette Cook of Paulding; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Bob Cook; and stepmother, Lora Haase.
A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Hamler, with visitation from 10 a.m.-noon. Interment will follow at Hope-St. Stephen Lutheran Church Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Hamler American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Stephen endowment fund, CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved