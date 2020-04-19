|
|
HICKSVILLE - Larry R. Husted, 74, Hicksville, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
Larry was born September 5, 1945, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of the late Mahlon and Esther (Bell) Husted. Larry was a United States Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam Era. He married Hilaria "Lila" Hernandez on August 1, 1966, in Juarez, Mexico, and she survives. Larry was a machinist for Auburn Gear, where he worked for 30 years. He was a former member of the Hicksville American Legion Post 223. He also volunteered at AuGlaize Village in Defiance. Larry enjoyed building engines, rebuilding tractors, but he truly loved his family, following their activities and encouraging them to do their best.
Surviving are his wife, Hilaria "Lila" Husted of Hicksville; three children, Larry (Linda) Husted of Hicksville Paula (Rich) Morgan of Hicksville, and Christopher (Ruby) Husted, also of Hicksville; nine grandchildren, Logan Husted, Jacob Husted, Johnny Husted, Dillon (Shawna) Husted, Jessica (Zach) Morgan, Jerze Husted, Emily Husted, Brittany Taube and Brady Taube; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty (Don) Cline of Bryan and Christena (Harold) Schlatter of Wauseon; two brothers, Carl (Jennetta) Husted of Sherwood and Gerald (Linda) Husted of Elida, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant sister, Virginia Husted; and two brothers, Eddie Husted and Earl Husted.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation, and graveside funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville, with Pastor Jack Teeple officiating. Military graveside rites will be accorded by the Hicksville American Legion Post 223. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 06825 Ohio 66 North, Defiance, Ohio 43512.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 21, 2020