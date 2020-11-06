LIBERTY CENTER - Larry A. Ripke, 76, Liberty Center, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.
He was born in Napoleon, Ohio, on August 9, 1944, to Arnold and Luciel (Hesterman) Ripke. He married Jean Jennings on February 25, 1967, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio.
Larry began his career in construction and later as an over-the-road truck driver, retiring in 2009 from Guardian Industries. He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wauseon, Ohio, where he served as a deacon and chairman. Larry enjoyed playing cards, telling a good joke, and watching the Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes play. He could talk to anyone and always found a friend at the family campsite J at the Henry County Fair.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jean; children, Kevin (Rhonda) Ripke and Rochelle (Neil) Chryst; grandchildren, Meaghan Ripke, Melissa (Brandon) Smail, Andrew Ripke, Macee Ripke, Natalie Chryst, Jenna Chryst and Julia Chryst; great-grandson, Elias Quinones; and siblings, Ted (Jackie) Ripke, Anne (Rev. Dr. Glen) Thomas and Jim (Pepin) Ripke.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 2-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wauseon, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11 a.m., with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at St. Luke Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com
.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.