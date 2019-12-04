|
|
Larry V. Schafer, 78, Defiance, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019, at his home in Defiance, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born August 14, 1941, to Vincent and Mildred (Beemer) Schafer in Continental, Ohio. On October 6, 1962, he married Ruth (Steffel) Schafer, who resides in Defiance.
Larry was a faithful member of St. John's Catholic Church in Defiance. He was a member of Tinora Athletic Boosters, St. Mike's Golf Course and Defiance Eagles 372, and he enjoyed volunteering at the Defiance Furniture Bank. Larry was a truck driver for Dinner Bell Foods for over 29 years. He also worked for Defiance County Highway Department for over 10 years as a sign man. Larry was very proud of his children and their accomplishments. He really enjoyed golfing, fishing, and his annual family camping trip to Burt Lake. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Ruth Schafer of Defiance; three sons, David (Patty) Schafer and Gregory (Lisa) Schafer, both of Defiance, and Jon (Tiffany) Schafer of Spring Lake, Mich.; three daughters, Lisa (Steven) Mueller and Gina (Edward) Jimenez, all of Defiance, and Shari (Jeremy) Rubinstein of Napoleon. He also leaves behind 23 grandchildren, Corey (Christina), Dustin (Noelle), Garrett, Brady, Emma, Nolan, Lily, Samuel and Summer Schafer, Andrew, Ian (Lyndsay), Wesley (Saree), Hayden, Olivia and Irelyn Mueller, Elijah, Jonah, Mikaia and Abram Jimenez, Tate, Tanner, Trey and Faith Rubinstein; seven great-grandchildren, with one on the way; brother, Jack (Peggy) Schafer of Columbus; and four sisters, Pat (Harold) Brown and Sandy (Richard) Burns, all of Fort Myers, Fla., and Diane Horn and Kim Williams, both of Cleburne, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Carol Kelley and Elaine Case.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson-Roessner Chapel location, 1753 S. Clinton St. in Defiance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church, with Father Eric Mueller and Father John Stites officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to National Right To Life, CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, or American Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 5, 2019