OAKWOOD - Larry A. Teague, 72, Oakwood, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born April 25, 1947, to Marion and Irene (Russell) Teague in Eagan, Tennessee. Larry was a graduate of Jellico High School, Jellico, Tennessee. On January 28, 1967, he married Drena (Estep) Teague, who resides in Oakwood.
Larry worked as a millwright at General Motors in Defiance for over 47 years until his retirement in April 2012. He thought highly of his General Motors family and loved the comradery they shared. Retiring was not an easy decision for Larry but the love he had for his children and grandchildren won out. He spent a great deal of his retirement life traveling to see his children and taking care of his grandchildren, never missing a moment to express the importance of them getting a good education. Larry shared a love of sports with his family and spent many of his Saturdays preparing to watch the Tennessee Volunteers football team as he was a huge fan. Larry touched many lives and will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Drena Teague of Oakwood; his two sons, Jason (Charles) Teague of Toledo, Ohio, and Brandon (Courtney) Teague of Cincinnati, Ohio; and his daughter, Shannon (Corey) Blakey of Louisville, Ky. He also leave behind five grandchildren, Breanah, Brayden, and Bryce Blakey, and Ashlyn and Jordyn Teague; and two sisters, Barbara (Jack) Douglas of Jellico, Tenn., and Glenda (Ralph) Marlow of Lenoir, Tenn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Marion Austin Teague and Donnie Teague.
Larry's final request was that his loved ones celebrate his life together. His family would like to invite all those who knew and cherished him to a Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton Street.) Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. with a Celebration of Life tribute beginning at 4 p.m., with Joshua Eleazer presiding. Additional visitation will continue until 6 p.m. The family has asked that those in attendance feel free to memorialize Larry by wearing orange and/or white or any Tennessee Volunteer attire.
Memorials are suggested to the Paulding County Hospital Oncology Department. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 13, 2020