HICKSVILLE - Laura M. Ish, 86, Hicksville, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Parkview Memorial Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Laura was born April 29, 1933, in Edgerton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter and Goldie Goebel. On August 9, 1950, she was united in marriage to Max Ish, and he preceded her in death on November 9, 2016. Laura was a member of the Hicksville Eagles Auxiliary, Hicksville. She also volunteered at the Bargain Box.
Laura is survived by her children, James (Dawn) Ish, Tina Bigger and Sue (Ed) Tschantz; grandchildren, Jamie Lovejoy, Brittany and Courtany Bigger, Maxell and Logun Ish; and two great-grandchildren, Alissa and Derik Lovejoy.
She also was preceded in death by her son, Max E. Ish.
Graveside services will be Friday at noon at Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crippled Children and Adults Society or Hicksville EMS. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 14, 2019