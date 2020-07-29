1/
Laura McLaren
ANTWERP - Laura McLaren, 73, Antwerp, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Laurels of Defiance.
Laura was born in Saginaw, Mich., on January 26, 1947, a daughter of the late Mary Agnes (Wells) and George LaPan. She was a nurses' aide, but was most comfortable being a wife, mom and grandmom.
Laura will be sadly missed by her children, Pamela (Charles) Smith, Ernest "Fred" (Ann), Duane (Teresa) and Benjamin (Beverley) McLaren; siblings, Mitzy (Craig) Wills, Virginia (Charles) Payne, Joe (Sandy), Robert (Chris) and Donald (Anne) LaPan; grandchildren, Lisa Smith, Anthony, Amanda, Angel, Joe and Laura McLaren; and great-grandchildren, Logan Freisner, Anthony, Reina and Elena Klemen, Lexie and Karlee McLaren.
Service is at 10:30 a.m., with viewing one hour prior on Monday, Aug. 3, at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River St., Antwerp. Viewing is also Sunday, Aug. 2, from 2-5 p.m.
Due to state mandate, we ask that you wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing and refrain from contact to keep everyone safe while participating in Laura's viewing and service.
Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dooley Funeral Home
202 W River St
Antwerp, OH 45813
(419) 258-5684
