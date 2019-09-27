Home

Laura Peters

Laura Peters Obituary
OAKWOOD - Laura Lee Peters, 38, Oakwood, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, suddenly at at home.
She was born in Defiance, Ohio, on January 14, 1981. She was the daughter of David Tackett and Betty Jo (Cline) Payne. Laura was a 2000 graduate of Paulding High School. She served in Iraq in the U.S. Army. In 2002, she married David Peters of Clearwater, Florida.
Also surviving are her father, David (Carol) Tackett of Washington Court House, Ohio; her mother, Betty Jo (Cline) Payne of Oakwood; daughters, Savannah Peters and Hope Peters; sons, Logan Peters, Abel Leininger, Mason Leininger, Jay Leininger, and Jonathon Campbell; special friend, Jerry Leininger; sisters, Sheila Tackett and Tasha Dombroff; brothers, David Tackett, Brian Tackett and Adam Payne; many nieces and nephews and two great-nieces.
Services will be at the Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home, Defiance, at 11 a.m. Sunday, September 29, with Rev. David Tackett officiating. Visitation is Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday from 10-11 a.m. at Lawson-Roessner.
Suggested memorials are for her children or to assist with funeral costs. Condolences may be shared at www.lawsonroessner.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 28, 2019
