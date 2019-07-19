|
|
Laura V. Schroeder, 92, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Vancrest Nursing Home.
She was born June 26, 1927, to Emil and Ida (Sunderman) Rohrs in Hamler. She married Albert "Bert" Schroeder on April 23, 1950, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Defiance. Bert preceded her in death on January 30, 2005. Laura was a homemaker and worked together with Bert on the family farm. She enjoyed the outdoors and was always working in the yard or garden. She was a wonderful cook and helped at the Ridgeville Legion, where she was a member of the Auxiliary, making chicken pies and helped cook at weddings. Everyone loved Laura's homemade coffee cake which she made at each of her grandchildren's weddings. She adored her 6 great grandsons and enjoyed spending time with them. Laura was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Defiance, where she was a Sunday School teacher for over 20 years and member of the women of the church.
Surviving are her two children: Joyce (John) Rosebrock and Keith (Pam) Schroeder; four grandchildren: Adam Rosebrock, Nicole (Tim) Harris, Layne (Chelsie) Schroeder and Lucas (Taylor) Schroeder. Also surviving are four sisters: Norma Damman, Irene (Wilbur) Joost, Lavinia (Mel) Nickels and Doris (Ken) Armbruster; brothers, Roger and Larry Rohrs; brother-in-law, Dan Norden; and six great grandsons: Liam, Oliver and Finn Harris, Caden and Knox Schroeder, and Bud Schroeder.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two children, Kathleen and Joanne Schroeder; siblings, Elmer Rohrs, Helen Aschemeier, Arleta Cohrs, Janet Norden, Nancy Behrman, brothers-in-law, Harold Aschemeier, Martin Damman, Ken Armbruster, Eldon Behrman, sister-in-law, Eileen Rohrs and a great grandson, Paxton Jordan Schroeder.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church - Adams Ridge from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 20, 2019