Lauriel Ripke
LIBERTY CENTER - Lauriel Lynn Ripke, 78, Liberty Center, Ohio, passed away June 19, 2020.
Lauriel was born to the late Henry and Agnes (Wiseman) Ripke in Defiance County on May 18, 1942. He married Geraldine Fahrer-Sheller, and she survives.
Lauriel is survived by his wife, Geraldine; daughters, Marsha (Phil) Wharry and Tara (Scott) Buehrer; sons, Bradley (Chris) Ripke, Bartley Ripke, Brian (Pam) Ripke and Thomas (Keasha) Ripke; stepchildren, David Sheller, Julie Hoffman, Daniel (Brenda) Sheller, Lisa (Brad) Whitford and Keith Sheller II; a host of loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Karen (Bob) Jones, Barb (Bill) Gerdeman, Janet Ashbaugh; and brother, Ronnie (Alice) Ripke.
Lauriel was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry Ripke; sisters, Jeannie Gerken, Betty Rohlf, Linda Ritcher, Joan Battinger and two siblings at birth.
Lauriel was known as a "Jack of All Trades." He worked for Thermopane, Gerken, Babcock Plumbing and Heating, as well as a truck driver and in construction. He loved to tinker with all his old cars and his Harley motorcycle. Lauriel's pride and joy were his two golden labs, Bear and Sam, as well as his kitty, Sweetie Pie. His favorite foods he enjoyed were broasted chicken, ice cream and pie. He loved his family very much and will be missed by all.
Visitation for Lauriel will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at noon in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 302 E. Maple Street, Liberty Center, Ohio 43532. Interment will be private for the family.
Memorial contributions in Lauriel's honor may be gifted to the St. John Church of Christ, I-946 Ohio 108, Holgate, Ohio 43527.
Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Lauriel's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wright- Hanneman Funeral Home - Liberty Center - Liberty Center
302 E. Maple St
Liberty Center, OH 43532
419-533-2471
