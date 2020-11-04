MAUMEE - Lawrance Hamilton Romaine II, 91, Maumee, left this world peacefully at home with his wife and youngest daughter by his side on September 21, 2020, after years of battling COPD. He was lovingly cared for by Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the last few weeks of life and their assistance was priceless.

Born in Chicago on July 22, 1929, to Elizabeth Pochay and Lawrance Romaine Sr., Larry had one sister, Mary Louise Hoeffel; and a half sister, Vicki Kehias. All of the childhood stories about Larry always involved trouble that in way or another, he ended up talking his way out of. In high school he met his lifelong friends, and they called themselves the Dumscheitz. It goes without saying that there was more trouble found by that group. They had reunions well into their 80s.

He met his wife and daughter, Kris, in 1971 when they moved into the same apartment complex. Larry's oldest daughter, Caron, and only son, Larry, set their sights on Carolyn and made sure they saw each other frequently. He and Carolyn were married the same year at St. Petri Lutheran church in Toledo and he adopted Kris in 1972.

Larry was born in Chicago, but lived in Cleveland and Defiance in his youth. He also took Carolyn and Kris to live in New Orleans, La., and Coral Springs, Fla., where they had some interesting adventures during the 1970s, including living in a hotel for three months with two cats and taking up square dancing. Larry loved to cook, and his favorites were from his family heritage, Hungarian stuffed cabbage and chicken paprikas. He was very interested in genealogy, investigating his connections in the world and looking into his Hungarian roots. He also spoke Hungarian.

Larry graduated from Defiance High School in 1947 and did not make it to college until he was in his 70s, when he started taking classes at The University of Toledo. You would never know he did not have a degree as he was smart as a whip and could speak intelligently about any topic under the sun. His favorite topics, however, were politics and Indians baseball. He helped run numerous Republican political campaigns with Carolyn, watched the news voraciously and he rarely missed an Indians game, so he had plenty to discuss. He also loved to discuss his military service, where he served on the USS Philippine Sea, ending in 1950. You rarely saw him without his Navy hat and he proudly wore it to Washington, D.C., when he was taken on an Honor Flight in 2017.

He worked most of his life in the wholesale food industry, but he was also a financial advisor, and with Carolyn, he owned and ran a square dance clothing store and a deli called Hoagie Toledo. They also took care of their two grandsons prior to them starting school and then ran their school cafeteria when they started at St. Joseph Catholic school in Maumee. He was not afraid of change and looked for new opportunities wherever they presented themselves.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his daughter, Caron Fickling; daughter, Kristin (Mike) Blochowski; his grandchildren, Terry Fickling, Lindsey Fickling, Luke Blochowski and Josh Blochowski; his sister, Mary Louise Hoeffel; many more family members, many friends and four very loud dogs. Leaving this world before him were his father, Lawrance Romaine; his mother, Elizabeth Fowler; and his son, Larry Romaine III.

Larry's big personality, off-colored expressions and jokes, and honest, straightforward but grumpy demeanor will be missed by all who loved him. A memorial service celebrating his life was held on Tuesday, September 29, at St. James Lutheran Church. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. James Lutheran church to assist with funeral/other expenses.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store