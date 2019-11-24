|
NEW BAVARIA - Lawrence C. Aelker, 83, New Bavaria, died early Sunday morning, November 24, 2019, at the CHP Defiance Area In-patient Hospice Center.
His Legacyâ€¦ He was born November 30, 1935, to Lawrence and Ethel (Seimet) Aelker. Larry graduated from Holgate High School in 1953. He was employed with Philips Sylvania GTE in Ottawa for 37 years, retiring in 1990. On May 21, 1960, he married Janet Lee Wortkoetter in Glandorf. He served his country with the Ohio Army National Guard and as a reserve of the Army from October 1962 to October of 1964. He was the owner of the Holgate Dairy Bar for 18 years until 1997. Larry drove bus for Holgate Local Schools for 25 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Bavaria, church council, New Bavaria AMVETS and a charter member of the New Bavaria Fire Department (1965-90). In his spare time, Larry enjoyed mowing, golf and fishing.
His Familyâ€¦ Larry is survived by his children, Jeff (Cindy) Aelker of Leipsic, Kevin (Michelle) Aelker of Napoleon, Chris (Tom) Hattemer of New Bavaria, Steve (Nicole) Aelker of New Bavaria, Phil (Cindy) Aelker of Defiance and Deb Aelker, New Bavaria; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Thelma (Bob) Williams, Lima. He was preceded in death by Janet on August 21, 2018.
His Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Friends will be received in the Zachrich Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. There will be a fireman's last call service at 7 p.m. Everyone will be welcomed into Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m., with Father Nick Cunningham officiating. There will be military honors following the funeral mass.
Contributions made in Larry's name can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, CHP Defiance Hospice or a . Please visit ZachrichFuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 26, 2019