NAPOLEON - "He Didn't Tell Us How To Live. He Lived and Let us Watch Him"
Lawrence "Larry" Ronald Siclair, 82, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born September 21, 1937, to Nick and Kay (Zerby) Siclair in Galion, Ohio, where he grew up with his sister, Sandra. Fifty-four years ago he married the love of his life, Judy Gasser, who survives him.
Larry earned a master's degree in education from Indiana University. He was a high school social studies teacher and guidance counselor for many years, and director of student services at Four County Career Center before his retirement in 1995.
As a teacher and counselor, Larry's confident, caring, and compassionate leadership touched countless lives. Growing up, his five children were constantly hearing from random people "your dad changed my life" and "I don't know where I'd be if it wasn't for your dad." And today his own kids feel exactly the same way.
Constants in his life were God and garlic. Everyone loved Larry's "za-meat-a-balls" and sauce, cinnamon rolls, Christmas cookies, HoHo cakes, and many other Italian recipes handed down from his dad. He was known for his inappropriate but hysterical jokes, mystifying magic tricks (a.k.a. papa the great), an open lap for all grandkids, a bountiful vegetable garden, and super short phone conversations.
Larry's ongoing generosity and service to family and community was inspirational. He was a board member for St. Augustine School, Henry County Hospital, CASA and the NWOJDC, as well as being on the Distinguished Alumni Selection Committee for Napoleon High School. He was the recipient of the Mac Morrison Life Time Service Award, Administrator of the Year Award for two consecutive years at Four County Career Center, and recognized in the Distinguished Administrator Hall of Fame in 2015. He was an active member of St Augustine Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He holds a world record (probably) for most years as official high school basketball timer - 55 years at Napoleon High.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Judy Siclair; children, Steve (Lori) Siclair of Napoleon, Rob (Lea) Siclair of Spokane, Wash., Laurie (Brian) Shields of Evergreen, Colo., Teresa (Sean) Frey of Evergreen, Colo., and Mark (Tracy) Siclair of Fort Collins, Colo.; 15 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends may visit Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. at Walker-Hoening Mortuary, 333 W. Main St. Napoleon, with recitation of the rosary by members of the Knights of Columbus at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services for Larry will begin Monday, November 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the funeral Mass in St. Augustine Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Augustine School, CASA or the Henry County Hospital Foundation. Please share condolences at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 22, 2019