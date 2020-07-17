1/1
Lee Kniceley
PAULDING - Lee Kniceley, 75, Paulding, succumbed after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease, Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
She was born December 29, 1944, in Tomahawk, Kentucky, the daughter of the late May (Cheek) and Dewey Conley. On September 14, 1966, she married Gary L. Kniceley, who preceded her in death on December 9, 2006. Lee had several jobs, but spent most of her career as a manager and pharmacist assistant at the Village Apothecary in Paulding. She had a vibrant personality and was a health and fitness enthusiast.
Lee is survived by her children, Tammy Sholl and Kris (Jessie) Kniceley; grandchildren, Cory, Haden (Kacee) and Morgan; and siblings, Justine Daniels, Moncie Johnson and Evelene Moricle.
She also was preceded in death by her siblings, James "Sonny" Conley, Dixie Baldridge, Pauline Shumate, Elmer "Bud" Conley, Harold Conley and Flora Brown.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m Tuesday, July 21, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Parkinson Foundation. Friends and relatives are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
